Hudson (knee) was diagnosed with a torn ACL and placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

The veteran right-hander suffered the injury during Friday's win over Atlanta, and he'll miss the rest of the season after the diagnosis of a torn ACL was confirmed. Hudson finishes 2022 with a 2.22 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 30:5 K:BB across 24.1 innings, and it's unclear if he'll be healthy for spring training should he opt to return for a 14th MLB season.