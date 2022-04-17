Hudson saved Saturday's 5-2 win against Cincinnati, recording one strikeout in two-thirds innings pitched.

Los Angeles held a 5-0 lead entering the ninth inning, but the bullpen surrendered two runs before Hudson was brought in to shut the door on the victory. The 35-year-old got the opportunity in a low-leverage situation and with Craig Kimbrel having pitched the previous night, though he would stand to gain significant traction if Kimbrel were to falter.

