Hudson saved Saturday's 5-2 win against Cincinnati, recording one strikeout in two-thirds innings pitched.
Los Angeles held a 5-0 lead entering the ninth inning, but the bullpen surrendered two runs before Hudson was brought in to shut the door on the victory. The 35-year-old got the opportunity in a low-leverage situation and with Craig Kimbrel having pitched the previous night, though he would stand to gain significant traction if Kimbrel were to falter.
More News
-
Dodgers' Daniel Hudson: Fans three, earns hold•
-
Dodgers' Daniel Hudson: Could get saves for Dodgers•
-
Dodgers' Daniel Hudson: Joining Dodgers•
-
Padres' Daniel Hudson: Secures first hold as Padre•
-
Padres' Daniel Hudson: Ineffective in Padres debut•
-
Padres' Daniel Hudson: Returns from COVID-19 IL•