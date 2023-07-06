Hudson suffered a sprained MCL on his right knee during Wednesday's game against Pittsburgh, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Hudson closed out the Dodgers' win Wednesday and suffered the injury late in his outing. He returned from a torn ACL in his left knee June 30 and had turned in three scoreless outings since. Manager Dave Roberts indicated that surgery wasn't recommended at this time, but that Hudson will be out "quite some time."