Hudson (knee) will have his rehab assignment shifted to Triple-A Oklahoma City this week, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.
Hudson pitched one inning apiece in three games at the Arizona Complex League and is now one step closer to a return. There's still no official timetable, though he'll need to be activated by the end of June or returned from his rehab assignment.
