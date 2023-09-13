Hudson (knee) threw pitches from the slope of the bullpen mound Tuesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Hudson hasn't recovered as quickly as hoped after spraining the MCL in his right knee in early July and has been deemed by manager Dave Roberts a "longshot" to return this season. Nonetheless, the veteran reliever is continuing to throw, albeit from the slope of the mound rather than the rubber. That detail suggests that Hudson is still far away from being able to pitch in a game situation, so it's unlikely he returns in 2023, even if the Dodgers make a deep postseason run.