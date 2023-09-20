Hudson (knee) tossed a live bullpen session Tuesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

This is a significant step forward for Hudson, whose previous throwing session was from the slope (not the rubber) of the bullpen mound. The veteran reliever has pitched in just three games this season, with his latest appearance with Los Angeles taking place July 5. It remains unlikely that Hudson will be able to return by the end of the campaign, though it's possible he could be an option if the Dodgers go deep into the postseason.