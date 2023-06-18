Manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Hudson (knee) could be activated during the Dodgers' road trip in late June, which begins June 27 in Colorado and runs through July 2 in Kansas City, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sportsreports.

Hudson made five rehab outings in the Arizona Complex League before recently shifting his rehab assignment to Triple-A Oklahoma City, when he's likely to make a handful of appearances before rejoining the big club. The veteran right-hander has been sidelined since he suffered a torn ACL last June, and he could move into a high-leverage role fairly quickly once activated.