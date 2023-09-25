Hudson (knee) is slated to throw live batting practice during the Dodgers' upcoming road trip and could return to game action if the team advances to the NLCS, per the Associated Press.

Hudson has been out with a sprained MCL in his right knee since July 5 and has pitched in just three major-league games this season. He only recently resumed throwing to live hitters, so he still has a ways to go until he could potentially be ready for game action. The Dodgers have already wrapped up a spot in the NLDS, but Hudson won't be ready to return for that series. Should Los Angeles advance past that round, however, the veteran reliever could be added to the roster for the NLCS, which begins Oct. 16.