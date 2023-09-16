Peralta (back) will bat seventh and play left field Saturday against Seattle.
Peralta was scratched from the lineup for Friday's series opener due to back tightness, but the issue was apparently a minor one. The veteran outfielder hasn't been at his best over his last 20 games, slashing .216/.281/.294.
