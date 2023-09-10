Peralta went 1-for-5 with a walk, a run and a stolen base in a loss to Washington on Saturday.

With Mookie Betts (foot) again out of the lineup, Peralta opened the contest in the leadoff spot for Los Angeles for the fifth time this season. He set the table early with a first-inning single and scored the game's first run on a Max Muncy sacrifice fly. Peralta has provided a steady veteran bat with a .272/.306/.396 slash line, seven homers, 49 RBI, 42 runs and four thefts over 372 plate appearances on the campaign, though he's usually on the bench when opposing teams start a southpaw. Peralta is in the lineup and playing left field against right-hander Trevor Williams on Sunday, though he's hitting third in the order with Betts back in action and batting in his usual leadoff spot.