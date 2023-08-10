Peralta went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Diamondbacks.

Peralta recorded the only scoring play of the game with a two-run single to break the scoreless tie in the eighth inning. He also stole second, but he was left on base. After a recent lefty-heavy run of opposing pitchers, Peralta has gone 4-for-13 with four rBI and two steals over his last four games. The outfielder is slashing .277/.308/.411 with seven home runs, three steals, 44 RBI and 32 runs scored through 302 plate appearances in a strong-side platoon role in left field.