Peralta went 4-for-5 with two RBI in Thursday's 6-0 victory over the Reds.

Peralta certainly did his part to help the Dodgers snap their five-game losing streak Thursday, delivering a two-out, two-run single in the top of the third to put Los Angeles up 3-0 while reaching base in each of his first three at-bats. He went 4-for-5 in the contest, giving him just his eighth multi-hit game of the season and his first with more than two hits. The left fielder is heating up at the plate, going 13-for-27 over his last nine games with two RBI.