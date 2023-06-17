Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters x that Peralta (hamstring) could be available off the bench for Saturday's game versus the White Sox, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

Roberts told reporters that Peralta is feeling "better" after leaving Friday's extra-innings loss to San Francisco with a left hamstring strain, and he could be available to hit off the bench if necessary. Peralta should be considered day-to-day, but it's a positive development that the outfielder could see time in the late innings that suggests he may not need a trip to the injured list at this conjecture.