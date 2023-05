Peralta went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Monday's win over the Phillies.

Peralta got his night started with a three-run shot in the second inning before singling in another run in the eighth. He was stuck in a 4-for-28 skid since hitting his last home run April 19. The veteran outfielder is now slashing .186/.216/.286 with three extra-base hits and 14 RBI through 74 plate appearances.