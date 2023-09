Peralta was removed from Sunday's game against the Nationals after being hit by a pitch around the left elbow, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Timesreports.

Peralta appeared to tweak something with his right hand on a swing during the second inning but stayed in the game, only to exit shortly thereafter as the plate appearance finished with a hit-by-pitch. The 36-year-old picked up an RBI since the bases were loaded, but that could be a small consolation depending on the severity of the injury.