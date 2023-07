Peralta went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Pirates.

Peralta went back-to-back with J.D. Martinez in the fifth inning. This was Peralta's second homer over his last 11 games, but he's done well by batting .389 (14-for-36) in that span. The veteran outfielder is up to six homers, 31 RBI, 23 runs scored and a stolen base while slashing .286/.324/.427 over 71 contests this season. He remains a steady presence in the lineup versus right-handed pitchers.