Peralta went 2-for-3 with a run scored and a steal in Wednesday's victory over the Phillies.

Peralta singled with two outs in the fourth inning before swiping his first stolen base of the season, matching his total from last year. It's also the second straight two-hit game for Peralta, following a 1-for-24 stretch. The veteran outfielder is still slashing just .205/.234/.301 with two home runs, seven runs scored and 14 RBI through 77 plate appearances.