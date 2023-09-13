Peralta (elbow) went 0-for-3 with one RBI in Tuesday's 11-2 win over the Padres.

Peralta missed one game after getting hit by a pitch Sunday. The outfielder couldn't provide a hit, but his fielder's choice in the third inning generated the Dodgers' fourth run. He's gone 5-for-20 (.250) with two RBI over eight games in September, and he's now slashing .269/.305/.391 with seven home runs, 51 RBI, 42 runs scored and four stolen bases over 119 contests overall. Expect Peralta to remain in his usual strong-side platoon role going forward.