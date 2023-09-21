Peralta isn't in the Dodgers' lineup Thursday against San Francisco, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports.
With lefty starter Kyle Harrison on the mound for the Giants, Peralta will take a seat to begin Thursday's game. Chris Taylor will start in left field and bat seventh while Peralta is out.
More News
-
Dodgers' David Peralta: Pausing Monday•
-
Dodgers' David Peralta: Back in action•
-
Dodgers' David Peralta: Scratched with back tightness•
-
Dodgers' David Peralta: Scratched from Friday's lineup•
-
Dodgers' David Peralta: Hitless in return to lineup•
-
Dodgers' David Peralta: Returns to lineup Tuesday•