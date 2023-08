Peralta is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

The Dodgers are facing a left-handed starting pitcher (Rich Hill) for the fifth time in six games, and the lefty-hitting Peralta has now sat out in each of those matchups versus southpaws. The lefty-heavy schedule has allowed the right-handed-hitting Enrique Hernandez to pick up steady work in the corner outfield of late, though the playing time should tilt back in favor of Peralta over the long haul.