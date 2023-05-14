site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' David Peralta: Out against southpaw
Peralta is out of the lineup Sunday against the Padres.
With southpaw Ryan Weathers on the bump for San Diego, the lefty-hitting Peralta will get the afternoon off. Chris Taylor will hit fifth and play left field in Peralta's absence.
