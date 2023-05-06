site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: dodgers-david-peralta-out-against-southpaw | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Dodgers' David Peralta: Out against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Peralta is not in Saturday's lineup against the Padres, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Peralta has not started against a lefty all season, so he will head to the bench with Blake Snell on the hill for San Diego. Trayce Thompson enters the lineup in his stead.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read