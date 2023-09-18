Peralta is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers, according to Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
Peralta started the last couple games after overcoming a sore back, but he will open on the bench Monday with lefty Eduardo Rodriguez getting the nod for Detroit.
More News
-
Dodgers' David Peralta: Back in action•
-
Dodgers' David Peralta: Scratched with back tightness•
-
Dodgers' David Peralta: Scratched from Friday's lineup•
-
Dodgers' David Peralta: Hitless in return to lineup•
-
Dodgers' David Peralta: Returns to lineup Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' David Peralta: Held out Monday•