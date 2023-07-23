Peralta went 4-for-5 with a two doubles, a run and two RBI against Texas in a 16-3 win Saturday.

Peralta knocked in the Dodgers' first run with a second-inning double and gave the team a 13-3 lead with an RBI single in the eighth. The veteran finished with his second four-hit game of the season and collected multiple extra-base hits for the first time since June 10. His pair of doubles Saturday were his first extra-base hits in seven games since the All-Star break, and Peralta is slashing .290/.290/.355 with five RBI during that span.