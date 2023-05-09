site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' David Peralta: Sitting against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Peralta is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Brewers.
Chris Taylor, Trayce Thompson and Mookie Betts will start across the Dodgers' outfield with left-hander Eric Lauer on the mound for Milwaukee. James Outman is the designated hitter.
