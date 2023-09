Peralta is out of the lineup for the opening game of Tuesday's doubleheader at Colorado.

Enrique Hernandez, James Outman and Jason Heyward will start across the outfield versus the Rockies and right-hander Chase Anderson. Peralta has slashed just .146/.180/.229 over his last 50 plate appearances dating back to Aug. 30 and may be losing his hold on the Dodgers' starting left field gig. This is his second straight absence against a righty.