Peralta is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.

The Rays are bringing left-hander Josh Fleming to the hill for the series finale, so the lefty-hitting Peralta will take a seat and cede left field to utility man Chris Taylor. Peralta had started each of the Dodgers' last seven games, going 6-for-21 (.286 average) with two extra-base hits, two RBI and two runs.