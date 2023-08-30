Peralta went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's 9-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Peralta has slumped in August -- this was just his third multi-hit effort of the month. The outfielder has also seen his power dip this month with just six doubles among his 18 hits over 23 contests. For the year, he's at a .275/.309/.401 slash line with seven home runs, 49 RBI, 39 runs scored, three stolen bases and 18 doubles over 109 games. He continues to primarily play in a strong-side platoon role in left field.