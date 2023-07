Peralta went 3-for-4 in Sunday's loss to the Royals.

Peralta notched three base hits in a game where the Dodgers managed just six hits total. It was his second three-hit game of the year and he's currently working on an eight-game hitting streak. Though he's primarily only been in the lineups against righties this season, Peralta has been effective with his opportunities. The 35-year-old is slashing .286/.322/.413 with five homers, 29 RBI, 21 runs and a 12:33 BB:K over 211 plate appearances.