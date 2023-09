Peralta (elbow) underwent X-rays that came back negative Sunday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Peralta exited Sunday's game against the Nationals after being hit by a pitch in the second inning, but he was initially diagnosed with a bruised left elbow and doesn't appear to be dealing with any structural damage. He'll be re-evaluated when the team returns to Los Angeles, but he should tentatively be considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's series opener against the Padres.