Covey did not factor in the decision against Minnesota on Wednesday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three batters over four innings.

After being called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City earlier in the day, Covey was pressed into early action when Dustin May was removed after one inning due to an elbow injury. Covey helped ease the strain on Los Angeles' bullpen with four decent frames, giving up a pair of solo homers but otherwise keeping Minnesota from scoring. The right-hander got a big boost in the sixth when Victor Gonzalez inherited his bases-loaded, no-out jam and managed to keep the Twins from pushing any runs across the plate. Covey had been working as a starter in the minors, helping him manage Wednesday's unexpectedly large workload. It stands to reason that he'll be held out for at least a few days since he tossed 63 pitches in the outing.