Hernandez (elbow) will kick of a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Hernandez is set for his first game action since undergoing surgery on his left elbow last November. The super-utility man is currently on the 60-day IL and isn't eligible to be activated until May 24, and there seems to be a good chance that he'll be ready to join the big-league Dodgers on that day. In his initial rehab appearance Tuesday, Hernandez is playing third base and batting second for OKC.