Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Late addition to starting nine
Hernandez is starting at second base and batting fifth Friday night against the Nationals, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Hernandez was left out of the starting lineup initially but after Corey Seager (undisclosed) was a late scratch, he'll end up drawing a start at the keystone after all.
