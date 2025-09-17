Hernandez went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Tuesday's 9-6 loss to the Phillies.

Hernandez continues to fill a versatile role for the Dodgers, but he hasn't hit well enough to stay in the lineup regularly since returning from an elbow injury. He's gone just 7-for-39 (.179) over 14 games since his return Aug. 26. The utility player has a .192/.248/.346 slash line with nine homers, 30 RBI, 26 runs scored and five doubles across 86 contests this season.