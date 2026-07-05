Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Takes live ABs on Sunday

Hernandez (oblique) took live batting practice against rehabbing teammate Edwin Diaz (elbow) on Sunday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Hernandez's ability to face live pitching about five and a half weeks after suffering what the Dodgers termed as a "significant tear" of his left oblique represents a major step forward in his recovery process. The Dodgers will likely check back in with Hernandez on Monday before mapping out his next steps in the recovery process, but he could soon be ready to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment. Hernandez isn't on track to be activated from the 10-day injured list prior to the All-Star break but looks to have a shot at rejoining the Dodgers before the end of July.