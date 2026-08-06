Dodgers' Eric Lauer: Mauled by Cubs in Wednesday's loss

Lauer (6-6) took the loss Wednesday, coughing up six runs on 11 hits over four innings as the Dodgers fell 7-6 to the Cubs. He struck out one without walking a batter.

Six of the 11 hits off the southpaw went for extra bases, including a pair of homers by Pete Crow-Armstrong. It's the first time Lauer has failed to complete five innings since June 2, while the 11 hits allowed were a career worst. Since being picked up from the Blue Jays in May, Lauer has put together a 3.72 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 31:13 K:BB over 55.2 innings in 10 appearances (nine starts), and even with Blake Snell (elbow) poised to come off the IL within the next week, he seems likely to stick in the Dodgers' six-man rotation while Shohei Ohtani is limited to hitting. Lauer is scheduled to make his next start at home next week against the Royals.