Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed at the team's Fan Fest event Feb. 3 that Freeman will remain the team's No. 2 hitter in 2023 even after the offseason signing of Shohei Ohtani (elbow), Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Ohtani batted out of the two hole in 71 of his 135 starts with the Angels in 2023, but Roberts said that the reigning American League MVP will slot in as the No. 3 hitter to begin his tenure with the Dodgers. Meanwhile, the Dodgers will maintain continuity atop the order with Mookie Betts in the leadoff spot and with Freeman as the No. 2 hitter, after the latter made all 161 of his starts out of that lineup spot in 2023 en route to producing a .977 OPS and scoring a career-high 131 runs. Assuming Ohtani doesn't experience any major delays in his recovery from last September's internal brace procedure and is ready to serve as a full-time designated hitter early in the season, Freeman could have a chance to improve upon his already immense counting stats from 2023. Catcher Will Smith was a solid performer as the Dodgers' primary No. 3 hitter a season ago, but Ohtani's OPS in 2023 was still 269 points greater than Smith's.