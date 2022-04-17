The Dodgers optioned Cleavinger to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday.
Los Angeles will swap the left-handed Cleavinger out of its bullpen in exchange for a right-hander in Phil Bickford, who was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move. After earning a spot on the Dodgers' Opening Day roster, Cleavinger made only one relief appearance over the team's first eight games.
