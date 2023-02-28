Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed Tuesday that Lux has been diagnosed with a torn ACL in his right knee and is likely out for the season, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 25-year-old was set to take over as the Dodgers' everyday shortstop in 2023, but he won't get the opportunity to play a single regular-season game after his leg gave out as he was running the bases in a Cactus League game Monday against the Padres. He also has some damage to his right LCL and will require a full surgical repair, which is already scheduled for March 7 in Los Angeles, per Harris. Miguel Rojas, acquired from the Marlins in January, currently looks like the best bet to fill the vacancy at shortstop for the reigning NL West champs. Utility man Chris Taylor could also see some action at the position.