Lux went 2-for-5 with a double and three runs scored in his big-league debut Monday against the Rockies.

Lux, who is the Dodgers' top prospect and a top-three prospect in the game, shined in his big-league debut. He laced a first-pitch single to center field in the second inning and then banged a double to the right-center wall later in the game. Lux did not walk or strike out. The Dodgers did the right thing by adding him to the 40-man roster for the final month. Now that he is up, he should play close to every day down the stretch.