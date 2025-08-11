Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Kim (shoulder) could be cleared to take live batting practice by the end of the week, afdasFabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Kim has resumed taking part in most baseball activities since landing on the injured list July 29 due to left shoulder bursitis, but facing live pitching is the final hurdle he'll need to clear before heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment. The rookie infielder appears to be tracking toward a return from the IL at some point in late August and could be in line for regular playing time at the keystone if he's able to beat Tommy Edman (ankle) back from the shelf.