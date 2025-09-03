Kim is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

After being reinstated from the injured list Monday, Kim has now been left out of the starting nine for both of the Dodgers' first two games of their series in Pittsburgh, with both of the left-handed-hitting rookie's absences coming against right-handed starters. The Dodgers will go with Alex Call in left field, Alex Freeland at second base and Enrique Hernandez at third base Wednesday.