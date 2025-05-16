Kim went 3-for-3 with a double, two walks, two RBI, one stolen base and four runs scored in Thursday's 19-2 win over the Athletics.

From the No. 9 hole, Kim was able to have another strong performance, earning his first three-hit game in the majors. He also drew his first two walks in the contest. Kim is now batting .429 with a home run, five RBI, nine runs scored and three steals across 30 plate appearances to begin his big-league career. He's seeing time at second base and in center field against right-handed pitchers, providing a challenge to the playing time of Enrique Hernandez and James Outman.