Dodgers' Hyeseong Kim: Placed on IL with shoulder issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Dodgers placed Kim on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with left shoulder bursitis.
Kim has been nursing the shoulder problem for more than a week, and while he was in the Dodgers' lineup Monday in Cincinnati, the team has ultimately decided it's best for the 26-year-old to rest for a bit. Kim will be eligible for activation Aug. 8, but it's unclear whether he will be ready to go by that date.
