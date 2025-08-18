Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Kim (shoulder) will report to Triple-A Oklahoma City this week to begin a rehab assignment, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Roberts confirmed that Kim would be ready to test out his left shoulder in a game setting after the rookie was able to take live batting practice Sunday without issue. Kim, who has been on the injured list since July 29 while recovering from shoulder bursitis, could be ready to rejoin the Dodgers at some point in the final week of August if all goes well during his rehab assignment. Once he's activated from the IL, Kim could settle in as the Dodgers' primary second baseman in the short term, as Tommy Edman (ankle) isn't expected to be ready to return to action until at least early September.