Kim (shoulder) will start at second base and bat seventh in Monday's game against the Reds.

Kim was held out of the lineup for Sunday's 4-3 loss to Boston due to a left shoulder injury he sustained a night earlier, but he felt well enough to serve as a pinch runner and defensive replacement late in the contest. He reported to the park Monday no worse for the wear, so Kim will take back a spot in the starting nine as the Dodgers open a three-game set in Cincinnati.