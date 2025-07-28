Dodgers' Hyeseong Kim: Rejoining starting nine
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kim (shoulder) will start at second base and bat seventh in Monday's game against the Reds.
Kim was held out of the lineup for Sunday's 4-3 loss to Boston due to a left shoulder injury he sustained a night earlier, but he felt well enough to serve as a pinch runner and defensive replacement late in the contest. He reported to the park Monday no worse for the wear, so Kim will take back a spot in the starting nine as the Dodgers open a three-game set in Cincinnati.
More News
-
Dodgers' Hyeseong Kim: Out Sunday with shoulder issue•
-
Dodgers' Hyeseong Kim: Drives in two, swipes bag•
-
Dodgers' Hyeseong Kim: Idle against southpaw•
-
Dodgers' Hyeseong Kim: Three hits, two steals in loss•
-
Dodgers' Hyeseong Kim: Sitting after three straight starts•
-
Dodgers' Hyeseong Kim: Could see more playing time•