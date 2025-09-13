Kim isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against San Francisco, Kirsten Watson of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Saturday marks the fourth straight game that will begin with Kim on the bench, as he's been conceding starts at the keystone to Miguel Rojas and Tommy Edman. Kim looks as though he'll have to settle for a regular reserve role with the recent return of Edman from the injured list creating a logjam in the infield.