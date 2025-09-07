Kim will start at second base and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Orioles.

After being activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Kim came off the bench for both of the Dodgers' ensuing two contests, but he'll now stick in the lineup for a third consecutive matchup with a right-handed pitcher. The rookie could end up holding down a strong-side platoon role at the keystone until the Dodgers get Tommy Edman (ankle) back from the injured list.