Kim went 3-for-4 with a double, two stolen bases and one run scored in Friday's 8-7 loss to the Giants.

Kim delivered his first multi-hit effort since June 28 versus the Royals. The second baseman has picked up playing time at his natural position lately, with Tommy Edman shifting over to third base against right-handed pitchers to help cover the absences of Max Muncy (knee) and Enrique Hernandez (elbow). The left-handed-hitting Kim is at a .349/.389/.481 slash line with two home runs, 12 RBI, 17 runs scored and 11 steals across 113 plate appearances this season. Kim will likely continue to sit against left-handed pitchers, with Miguel Rojas entering the lineup at third and Edman at second in those matchups.