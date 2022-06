Gibaut was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers on Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Gibaut was designated for assignment by the Guardians earlier this week, and he'll join the Dodgers after the waiver claim. The 29-year-old made his season debut Monday for Cleveland and delivered 1.1 scoreless innings, and he has a 3.20 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB over 19.2 innings at Triple-A this year.